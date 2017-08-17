Capital Cities TV Concert Special Preview Released

The concert special will feature Capital Cities sitting down with series host Ted Stryker in Los Angeles for in-depth interview spanning their musical beginnings.

Capital Cities are celebrating summertime romance with their brand new EP, Swimming Pool Summer, by Lazy Hooks/Capitol Records. "Girl Friday" featuring Rick Ross --one of four new original songs on the EP--tells the story of a guy who can't get a weekend date with his busy dream girl.

The show airs on DIRECTV Ch 239 and U-verse Ch 1114 and streaming on-demand through DIRECTV NOW. Watch the preview here.