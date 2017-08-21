Chris Cornell Tribute Released By The Voice's Ryan Quinn

The video was shot, recorded and edited by Frank Briggs in North Hollywood, CA, and each layer of Quinn's tribute was a complete take, including vocals, with no pitch correction or fixing.

Quinn had this to say, "Chris Cornell was the reason I started singing. I was absolutely devastated by his death. Since Chris had such a profound influence on my life, I wanted to figure out how I could honor his life and genius. This was my attempt at a 'thank you." Watch the video here.