Music Artists Takes To Social Media For Solar Eclipse

Being the first such solar event in 99 years, getting a glimpse (via special glasses) as it happened became a priority for some of the world's favorite artists and musicians, who took to social media to share their experiences, and of course eclipse jokes.

Dierks Bentley led the pack with this tweet "home made #eclipse set up. @blu.blocker @toms 2 pair @rayban and 2 sunshields in @cessnacitation. flying along rou……" See the photo and other tweets here.