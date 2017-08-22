Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Music Artists Takes To Social Media For Solar Eclipse
08-22-2017
.
Dierks Bentley

(Radio.com) Stars--they're just like us! Especially when it comes to this year's rare solar eclipse, which had celebs and regular folks all fired up just the same via their social media account.

Being the first such solar event in 99 years, getting a glimpse (via special glasses) as it happened became a priority for some of the world's favorite artists and musicians, who took to social media to share their experiences, and of course eclipse jokes.

Dierks Bentley led the pack with this tweet "home made #eclipse set up. @blu.blocker @toms 2 pair @rayban and 2 sunshields in @cessnacitation. flying along rou……" See the photo and other tweets here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

