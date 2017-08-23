Mystikal Surrenders To Louisiana Police On Rape Charge

The 46-year-old entered the Caddo Correctional Facility on Monday (Aug. 21). The warrant, issued August 18, included a charge of first-degree rape. A judge set Mystikal's bond at $2 million, reports KSLA.

The allegation dates back to an incident at a Shreveport casino in October 2016 when the Legends of Southern Hip-Hop tour hit the city. It wasn't Mystikal's first run in with the law. Read more here.