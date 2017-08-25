Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website
08-25-2017
Chris Cornell

(Radio.com) Chris Cornell's widow Vicky has announced that she has made it possible for fans to post their very own tributes to the late Soundgarden frontman on his official website.

"Since my husband's tragic passing, fans from all over the world have come together to share their feelings about what Chris and his music meant to them, leaving thousands of messages of love while visiting him at Hollywood Forever and online," she wrote on Twitter.

"You have opened your hearts to me and our children and we are grateful to you for your sympathy, love, and support in bringing us solace and helping us heal. You have given us the hope and strength to endure the pain of these very dark days. I want to thank all of you and I hope you will leave your tributes, personal stories, and messages for our family, to be shared on Chris's site for everyone to read." See Vicky's post, which includes a link to share your message here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

