Avenged Sevenfold Cover the Beach Boys' 'God Only Knows'

"Of all these new songs we've recorded, this one was the most difficult in terms of figuring out an arrangement," vocalist M. Shadows said in a press release. "Figuring out the middle vocal melodies was also challenging. We wanted to make the song a little darker by adding a flanger and some haunting vocal nuances. The Beach Boys have always been an influence, so it was fun to tackle this one from arguably the best album of all time, Pet Sounds."

Avenged Sevenfold's version of "God Only Knows" follows recent covers of Mr. Bungle ("Retrovertigo") and Del Shannon ("Runaway"). Stream the unique take on the Beach Boys classic here.