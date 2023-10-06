Avenged Sevenfold Team With Pussy Riot For 'We Love You Moar'

Avenged Sevenfold have teamed up with Pussy Riot creator Nadya Tolokonnikova on a new collaborative version of their previously released track "We Love You" entitled "We Love You Moar".

The new version of the track reimagines, recharges, and reinvents the original song in a dangerous, unique and non-confirming way, according to the announcement.

The collaboration arrives after the recent kick off of the second leg of Avenged Sevenfold's Life Is But a Dream... North American Tour. Joined by Falling In Reverse and Kim Dracula, they continue to roll through arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast through October 18.

'LIFE IS BUT A DREAM...' NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 07 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 08 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Oct 12 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Oct 13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Wed Oct 18 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

