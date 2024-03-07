Avenged Sevenfold Kick Off Life Is But a Dream... North American Tour

(Live Nation) Avenged Sevenfold successfully launched the 2024 leg of their renowned Life Is But a Dream... North American Tour last night in Buffalo, NY, on March 6. The tour is a follow-up to their incredible 30-date run in 2023.

Returning to Buffalo, NY, for the first time in 10 years, the group added five new songs to their setlist for 2024 including "Cosmic", a fan favorite from their new album Life Is But a Dream...; the iconic track "Shepherd of Fire," as well as the first live performance of "Save Me" in 13 years; the first live performance of "Blinded in Chains" in 18 years; and the live touring debut of "Roman Sky" from their seventh studio album The Stage.

Avenged Sevenfold also performed several selections from their latest album Life is But A Dream..., including "Nobody," "Game Over," "Mattel," "We Love You," and mega hits "Hail to the King," "Bat Country," "Nightmare," and "Afterlife."

Avenged Sevenfold recently released their Immersive Concert with AmazeVR, available on Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro. Fans who purchase the LIBAD VIP package on tour, get an exclusive preview of the VR concert in the VIP lounge.

The band also recently launched their Season Pass rewards program for fans. Points can be collected through purchasing merchandise, attending concerts, streaming music and more and then redeemed for rewards across 25 levels of tiers with Level 25 being a Meet and Greet with the band.

Avenged Sevenfold's Life Is But a Dream... North American Tour will continue in Toronto, ON, tonight with their first performance in the city since 2017 at Scotiabank Arena. The tour then proceeds across the US, performing in several markets for the first time or returning to several markets for the first time in years. Their 2024 run marks their first ever performances in Manchester, NH; Raleigh, NC; and Newark, NJ. The group is performing in Des Moines, IA for the first time in 18 years; Cleveland, OH; Indianapolis, IN; and Pittsburgh, PA for the first time in 15 years.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD LIFE IS BUT A DREAM... NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES LEG 3:

Wed Mar 06 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Thu Mar 07 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sat Mar 09 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Mon Mar 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Wed Mar 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Fri Mar 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Sat Mar 16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena*

Mon Mar 18 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The Mark

Tue Mar 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Mar 21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Mar 23 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

Mon Mar 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Tue Mar 26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Thu Mar 28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Mar 29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Sun Mar 31 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

*Without Sullivan King, Featuring Support from Vended

