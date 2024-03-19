Avenged Sevenfold Get Animated For 'Cosmic'

Avenged Sevenfold have premiered an animated music video for their song "Cosmic" that was directed by Chris Hopewell. The track comes from the group's 2023 album, "Life Is But A Dream..."
The video arrives as the band continues their North American tour that features support from Poppy and Sullivan King. The trek runs through March 31st when it wraps up in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center.
They will follow the tour leg with a concert in Jakarta, Indonesia at the Madya Stadium on May 25th, before embarking on the European leg June 5th in Hamburg, Germany at the Barclays Arena. See the dates and watch the video below:
Mar 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Mar 21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Mar 23 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
Mar 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Mar 26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Mar 28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena
Mar 29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Mar 31 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
May 25 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Madya Stadium
June 5 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
June 7 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock am Ring
June 9 - Nurnberg, Germany - Rock im Park
June 11 - Basel, Switzerland - St. Jakobshalle
June 13 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks
June 14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock
June 16 - Derby, UK - Download Festival
June 19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival
June 21 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhallen
June 22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival
June 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
June 26 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival
June 27 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
June 30 - Lisbon, Portugal - Evil Live Festival
Avenged Sevenfold Kick Off Life Is But a Dream... North American Tour
Why Avenged Sevenfold Originally Turned Down Metallica Tour - 2023 In Review
Avenged Sevenfold Announce 2024 Life is But A Dream North American Tour Leg
Avenged Sevenfold Team With Pussy Riot For 'We Love You Moar'
blink-182 and The Killers Headlining Lollapalooza 2024- Metallica Star Working On Musical Side Project- more
Journey Surpass Major Milestone- Pantera Possible Live Album- Foo Fighters- Jeff Lynne's ELO Farewell Tour- +LIVE+ and Stone Temple Pilots Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Ministry Rocks Chicago
RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist
Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974
Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
The Black Crowes Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Deep Purple Announce UK and Euro =1 More Time Tour Dates
Avenged Sevenfold Get Animated For 'Cosmic'
Vicious Rumors Kicking Off Tour With Raven
Metallica Star Working On Musical Side Project
Hatebreed Announce North American 30th Anniversary Tour
blink-182 and The Killers Headlining Lollapalooza 2024
George Strait: The King at Kyle Field Announced