Avenged Sevenfold Get Animated For 'Cosmic'

Avenged Sevenfold have premiered an animated music video for their song "Cosmic" that was directed by Chris Hopewell. The track comes from the group's 2023 album, "Life Is But A Dream..."

The video arrives as the band continues their North American tour that features support from Poppy and Sullivan King. The trek runs through March 31st when it wraps up in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center.

They will follow the tour leg with a concert in Jakarta, Indonesia at the Madya Stadium on May 25th, before embarking on the European leg June 5th in Hamburg, Germany at the Barclays Arena. See the dates and watch the video below:

Mar 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mar 21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Mar 23 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

Mar 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Mar 26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Mar 28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena

Mar 29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Mar 31 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

May 25 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Madya Stadium

June 5 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

June 7 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock am Ring

June 9 - Nurnberg, Germany - Rock im Park

June 11 - Basel, Switzerland - St. Jakobshalle

June 13 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks

June 14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

June 16 - Derby, UK - Download Festival

June 19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

June 21 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhallen

June 22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival

June 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 26 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

June 27 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

June 30 - Lisbon, Portugal - Evil Live Festival

