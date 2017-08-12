Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Angels and Airwaves Album 'In the Works' Says Tom DeLonge (Week in Review)

.
Angels and Airwaves

Angels and Airwaves Album 'In the Works' Says Tom DeLonge was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Angels & Airwaves fans can rejoice about this news: Tom DeLonge announced earlier this week on Instagram that a new A&A album is "in the works."

The guitarist and lead vocalist set aside his passion for UFO research to update fans on the status of the new album. According to Delonge, a date for his band's next release is "coming soon."

It's been three years since Angels & Airwaves released their fifth studio album The Dream Walker in 2014. Since then, members have dabbled in side projects and A&A EPs were released in 2015 and 2016. See DeLonge's announcement - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

