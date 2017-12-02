Gwen Stefani Talks Blake Shelton Christmas Duets

The pop star has revealed how her holiday duet with boyfriend Blake Shelton came to be. "He was sitting on his bus, I guess, and he began writing (the song) 'You Make it Feel Like Christmas," which he sends to me in a voice text," Stefani shared in a recent interview with KYXY 96.5's AJ in the Morning in San Diego recently.

"I had no idea that he was going to be working on anything. It was a shock and when I listened to the song, it was incredible. I was like, 'You just wrote a hit, like this song, what do you do, you just sit around on your bus, writing hits? What a jerk!' I was jealous, you know what I mean? I want to do that." Read more here.