Red Hot Chili Peppers and Alanis Morissette Lead Minnesota Yacht Club Festival Lineup

(C3) Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, and Alanis Morissette will headline the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on July 19-20 at Harriet Island Regional Park in Saint Paul, MN.
Sitting along the majestic Mississippi River, the festival will feature more than 20 artists across two stages with powerhouse performances from The Black Crowes, The Offspring, Hippo Campus, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, The Head and The Heart and many more. Fans will enjoy curated local food vendors, historic riverboat rides and more underneath the giant cottonwoods of the park.
Sign up now for a presale passcode at MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com. The presale begins Friday, February 2 at 10AM CT. A general on-sale will follow on Friday, February 2 at 11AM CT for any remaining tickets. 1-Day and 2-Day GA, GA+, VIP, Riverboat VIP, and Platinum tickets will be available.
Set sail on the Mississippi River with Riverboat VIP (21+), offering guaranteed exclusive access to Padelford Riverboats with relaxed seating, shade, private restrooms and a 60-minute cruise along the river with complimentary margarita happy hour and DJ set on the Padelford Riverboats, among other VIP amenities.
