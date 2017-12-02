Neil Young Launches Massive Online Archive

All of Young's solo work is posted on the archives, as is music he made with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby Stills Nash and Young, and Crazy Horse. Serious Neil Young fans will be most interested in the ten(!) unreleased albums posted to the archive, as well as a handful of previously unreleased films.

"These are projects I did not release at the time for one reason or another, and many of the songs subsequently appeared on other albums as the years flew past," Young shared about the newly revealed material. "The archive is designed to be a living document, constantly evolving and including every new recording and film as it is made. It is not yet complete as we are still adding a lot of detail to the older recordings." Read more here.