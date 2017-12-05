Kelsea Ballerini And Morgan Evans Married This Past Weekend

(Radio.com) Kelsea Ballerini is a married woman! The "Legends" singer wed fellow country artist Morgan Evans on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday (December 2).
People confirmed the news over the weekend and reports that Ballerini walked barefoot down the aisle and wore a "simple, classic gown with lace details by Berta." Meanwhile, Evans wore a suit by Joseph Abboud.
Ballerini shared the exciting news with fans the day after her wedding, tweeting several messages to Evans and posting a photo of the newlyweds on the beach.
"I'm gonna love you forever. Forever and Evans, Amen," she wrote. Read more here.