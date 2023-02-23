Kane Brown Cohosting CMT Music Awards and Making Acting Debut On CBS

Photos courtesy CMT

(CMT) Kane Brown is set to return as co-host of the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, alongside Kelsea Ballerini, for Austin's first major televised awards airing LIVE from Moody Center on Sunday, April 2nd (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). Paramount Global's signature country music tentpole - and country's only entirely fan-voted award show - premieres on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.



Brown will also pull double duty as performer, teaming with wife Katelyn Brown for the broadcast world premiere of their multi-week #1 hit single, "Thank God." The history-making duet has over 210 million streams and cements the Browns as only the second married couple in country music history to earn a #1 on both Billboard and Aircheck charts.



Following the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, Brown will make his acting debut on the hit new drama FIRE COUNTRY on Friday, April 7th (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) via CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. He will play Robin, an enigmatic, modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients on the scene of a crash. A Robin Hood of sorts, he's an outlaw on the run with a heart of gold.

