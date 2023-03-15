Blake Shelton, Keith Urban Lead First Round Of CMT Awards Performers

(CMT) Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are the first round of superstars added to the lineup, joining previously announced performers Carrie Underwood and co-host Kane Brown & wife Katelyn Brown at the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, airing LIVE from Austin, Texas' Moody Center on Sunday, April 2nd (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Blake Shelton: With 8 career wins across two decades of nominations, the 2018 "Video of the Year" winner will again look to take home the night's biggest award and will return to the CMT stage for the first time in 5 years to perform new single "No Body."
Carly Pearce: Following last year's fiery performance of "Diamondback," the 2018 "Breakthrough Video of the Year" winner will again take the stage for another can't-miss performance. The 10x nominee also looks to take home two wins for "Female Video of the Year" and "CMT Performance of the Year."
Cody Johnson: The Texas powerhouse made an unforgettable debut at the 2022 awards, tying for most wins of the night and wowing audiences with "'Til You Can't," which is nominated for "CMT Performance of the Year." He'll bring his hit single "Human" live to Austin's Moody Center and compete for three more buckles, including the coveted "Video of the Year."
Keith Urban: Vying for his 4th "Video of the Year" win and also nominated for his memorable show opening performance at the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS for "Wild Hearts," the second-most nominated artist in CMT history, with 9 wins, will once again bring a high-energy, can't miss performance to the CMT stage.
Kelsea Ballerini: Fresh off her critically-acclaimed SNL appearance, Ballerini will add to her co-hosting duties with another show-stopping performance on the CMT stage. She's also up for two awards: "Female Video of the Year" and "Video of the Year."
Lainey Wilson: Following one of the most unforgettable performances of the 2022 awards for her rain-soaked collab of "Never Say Never" with Cole Swindell, the Yellowstone star - and this year's most-nominated artist (4x) - looks to take home her first CMT belt buckle and will bring her hit "Heart Like a Truck" live from the Austin stage.
Additional performers, presenters and details about the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS on CBS will be announced soon.
