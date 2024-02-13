Kelsea Ballerini and Jon Pardi Lead Coca-Cola's Sips & Sounds Summer Festival Lineup

(Giant Noise) The 2024 edition of Coca-Cola's Sips & Sounds Summer Festival returns to Austin, TX June 29-30 with headliners Kelsea Ballerini and Jon Pardi and spectacular performances from Maren Morris, Marcus King and more at the Circuit of The Americas infield.

Presented by Coke Studio, the one-of-a-kind experience from Coca-Cola will bring 15 epic performances from today's top artists across two stages over two days along with exciting fan experiences throughout the festival.

Additional artists to take the stage include Charles Wesley Godwin, Paul Cauthen, Tanner Usrey, The War and Treaty, charlieonnafriday, Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Devon Gilfillian, Drayton Farley, Myron Elkins, DJ Mel, and Sammy Arriaga.

"We are thrilled to return to Austin, TX - the live music capital of the world - to celebrate summer and togetherness with an exciting lineup of musical performances," says Derek Alexander, VP of Marketing and Commercial Operations at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, the local bottler for The Coca-Cola Company. "Sips & Sounds Summer Festival is our way to connect with fans of the brand and music lovers alike."

Sustainability is an important priority for The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages with the goal to collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one sold. Beverages sold at Sips & Sounds Summer Festival will be in 100% recyclable packaging. Coca-Cola is working with its partners to ensure that all recyclable material collected at the event is sent to processing centers where we will reuse the material to produce new bottles and cans, creating a closed loop.

For fans looking to cool off, kick back, and explore between sets, Sips & Sounds Summer Festival will offer vibrant activations and experiences such as the Coca-Cola Ice House for a refreshing beverage and a Coke Studio footprint for an immersion into the world of Coca-Cola and music. Cinemark Theaters will host a pop-up theater where guests can immerse themselves in the magic of the movies with cherished movie snacks. Fans will also spot the ICEE Igloo, an air-conditioned lounge with various ICEE frozen beverages available for purchase.

Ticket types include 2-Day General Admission, 1-Day General Admission, 2-day VIP and 1-Day VIP. General Admission includes entrance into the festival, complimentary parking at Circuit of the Americas, and access to exciting fan experiences such as the Coca-Cola Ice House, ICEE Igloo and more. The VIP ticket includes premium benefits including unlimited access to the shaded VIP Lounge with premier viewing deck, VIP viewing area at Main Stage, upgraded restrooms, relaxing seating, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and more.

Presale for General Admission and VIP tickets will begin Thursday, February 15 at 10AM CT followed by the general on-sale.

