Avenged Sevenfold Releasing Special Album This Week

The band had this to say about this week's special release, "We're excited about our Grammy nomination so we're releasing a special acoustic album, 'Avenged Sevenfold Live at the GRAMMY Museum'," the band shared.

"A portion of the proceeds from this digital-only release will benefit the education initiatives of the GRAMMY Museum, which seek to inspire youth to the enduring qualities and cultural significance of music."

The group has been nominated for Best Rock Song for their track "The Stage" along with Metallica's "Atlas, Rise!," K.Flay's "Blood in the Cut," Nothing More's "Go to War" and Foo Fighters' "Run."

Tracklist:

1) Opening

2) Introduction to "As Tears Go By"

3) "As Tears Go By"

4) Introduction to "Hail To The King"

5) "Hail To The King"

6) Introduction to "Roman Sky"

7) "Roman Sky"

8) Introduction to "Exist"

9) "Exist"

10) Introduction to "So Far Away"

11) "So Far Away"