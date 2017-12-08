Ed Sheeran Receives MBE Medal From Prince Charles

As he collected the honor at Buckingham Palace, the "Shape of You" singer-songwriter said previous generations of Sheerans would be proud. "My grandfather was a massive royalist," he said. "He had all the commemorative plates and stuff, and he died on this day four years ago, so it's actually quite a nice full circle thing, I guess he'd be pretty proud."

Ultimately, Ed credits "persistence" with his sustained success. "I don't have a vast amount of talent compared to other people, I think talent is like 30% of it and persistence, drive and self-belief are the other ones, which I guess are all the same thing." Read more here.