Kehlani Releases 'Honey' Music Video

The video leans heavily on nostalgia, with vintage-style home movies depicting a couple on warm, sunny days. In other scenes, Kehlani appears alone wandering around a network of beehives, with close-ups of the titular honey and buzzing insects. Kehlani announced the new video on social media and explained how she cast her love interest --played by Aariana Johnson.

"There were particular reasons why I chose AJ for this video," she wrote. "This song was inspired by an androgynous woman, and I wanted to find someone who fell in line with that, who was 'hard' yet so so soft (yes, like a bee). I was asked 'why not use a feminine girl?' but I knew I wanted to honor the inspiration, and paint the picture of the sweet tender aspect that shines through every woman, no matter what." Watch the video here.