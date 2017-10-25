Calvin Harris Premieres 'Faking It' Video Featuring Kehlani, Lil Yachty

In the visually striking clip, snow falls all around Kehlani, who is bathed in blue and Yachty bops around, clad in a white hoodie and matching shades. Harris appears only briefly playing piano in the background of several shots.

By the end of the video, Yachty has used an axe to smash a car made of ice and crystalline pillars have crumbled to pieces at Kehlani's feet. Check out the video for "Faking It," which contains explicit language, here.