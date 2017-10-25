Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Calvin Harris Premieres 'Faking It' Video Featuring Kehlani, Lil Yachty
10-25-2017
.
Calvin Harris

(Radio.com) Calvin Harris has released the music video for the track "Faking It," which features Kehlani and Lil Yachty. The cut comes from Harris' Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which dropped this summer.

In the visually striking clip, snow falls all around Kehlani, who is bathed in blue and Yachty bops around, clad in a white hoodie and matching shades. Harris appears only briefly playing piano in the background of several shots.

By the end of the video, Yachty has used an axe to smash a car made of ice and crystalline pillars have crumbled to pieces at Kehlani's feet. Check out the video for "Faking It," which contains explicit language, here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Calvin Harris Premieres 'Faking It' Video Featuring Kehlani, Lil Yachty

