Journey's Neal Schon Delivers Early Christmas Gift To Fans With EP

Schon founded Journey in 1972 and has been the only consistent member, having participated in every album and tour to date. A Grammy-nominated guitarist, songwriter and vocalist, Schon was also a member of Santana and has performed with a variety of other acts including Bad English, Jan Hammer and HSAS.

With worldwide sales of more than 100 million records, Journey were inducted into the 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in New York. The event saw founder Schon and longtime bandmates Jonathan Cain and Ross Valory joined by former members Steve Smith, Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie and Steve Perry at the Barclays Center in New York on April 7 for the honor, marking Perry's first public appearance with the group in over a decade. Read more and preview the songs from the new EP here.