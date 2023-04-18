Journey's Neal Schon Releases 'Just the Same Way' Performance Video

(Freeman) Journey cofounder Neal Schon has released a performance video for his new single, "Just the Same Way", which comes from his forthcoming 'Journey Through Time', a live concert recorded on February 9, 2018 at The Independent In San Francisco, CA, on May 19, 2023.
This is the show where Neal Schon, founding member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted band Journey, first debuted 'Journey Through Time' along with two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and former Journey and Santana bandmate, Gregg Rolie. Joining Schon and Rolie were current Journey member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) on bass, and John Varn on keyboards and vocals.
Performing to a sold out crowd for a benefit show to raise money for victims of the fires that had ravaged the North Bay area of the San Francisco region in October 2017, the band played songs spanning Journey's entire catalog, largely focusing on the band's '70s repertoire, including the band's first three albums, 'Journey', 'Look Into The Future', and 'Next'.
Watch the video below:
