Neal Schon Streams 'Journey Through Time' Live Album

(hennemusic) Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon is streaming his newly-released live album, "Journey Through Time." The package sees Schon captured live at The Independent in San Francisco, CA, where he debuted his "Journey Through Time" lineup with former Journey and Santana bandmate Gregg Rolie, current Journey drummer Deen Castronovo, bassist Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake), and keyboardist John Varn.
Performing to a sold-out crowd for a benefit show to raise money for victims of the fires that had ravaged the North Bay area of the San Francisco region in October 2017, the band played songs spanning Journey's entire catalog, largely focusing on the band's '70s repertoire, including the band's first three albums: "Journey", "Look Into The Future", and "Next".
Schon and Journey are currently on the road playing dates across North America on their Freedom 2023 Tour in support of their 2022 studio release, "Freedom."
Rolie reunited with the band on stage in Austin, TX on February 22 to perform a series of classic tracks during the group's 50th anniversary tour.
Stream Neal Schon's Journey Through Time here.
