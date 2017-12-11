antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Camila Cabello, Sugarland, Nick Jonas Set For New Year's Eve
12-11-2017
.
Camila Cabello

(Radio.com) Ring in 2018 with Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and a reunited Sugarland when the music stars perform in New York's Times Square for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

The party starts at 8 p.m. EST Dec. 31 on ABC, with Ryan Seacrest hosting and Ciara on West Coast duty three hours later in Hollywood. More performers will be announced at a later date.

Sugarland and Nick Jonas have responded to the special New Year's Eve festivities reveal via their social media. See the tweets here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Camila Cabello Music, DVDs, Books and more

Camila Cabello T-shirts and Posters

More Camila Cabello News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Camila Cabello, Sugarland, Nick Jonas Set For New Year's Eve

Camila Cabello Streams New Tracks 'Never Be The Same', 'Real Friends'

Camila Cabello Reveals Debut Album Release Details

Camila Cabello Strips Down For 'Havana' Performance

Camila Cabello Releases 'Havana' Remix Featuring Daddy Yankee

Camila Cabello Releases 'Havana' Music Video

Camila Cabello's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Camila Cabello Releases Two New Tracks 'Havana' and 'OMG'

Fifth Harmony Talks Break Up With Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Sings Fan Tweets On Late Night TV


More Stories for Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Josh Homme Apologizes For Kicking Photographer- Tool Album Will Be Out In 2018 Says Band Member- Alice Cooper To Star In Live 'Jesus Christ Superstar' On NBC- more

Journey's Neal Schon Delivers Early Christmas Gift- Gregg Allman's Birthday Celebrated With Video- Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Launches Shelter for Abused Women- more

Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert- Avenged Sevenfold Releasing Special Album This Week- Perry Streams New Song With Cheap Trick's Zander- more

Page Too:
Nicki Minaj And Quavo Release 'She For Keeps'- Diddy And Beyonce Top Forbes' Annual Highest Paid 'Musicians' List- Ed Sheeran Tonight Show Performance Goes Online- more

Liam Payne Streams Acoustic 'Bedroom Floor' Performance- Chris Brown Gives His Daughter A Pet Monkey- Charli XCX Releases New Track 'Out of My Head' with Tove Lo- more

Usher and Lil Jon Working On In Studio On New Music- Meek Mill's Bail Request Denied By Superior Court- Carrie Underwood 'What I Never Knew I Always Wanted' Video- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Josh Homme Apologizes For Kicking Photographer

Tool Album Will Be Out In 2018 Says Band Member

Alice Cooper To Star In Live 'Jesus Christ Superstar' On NBC

Robert Plant Joined By Chrissie Hynde At Recent Concert

Ghost Surprise Release 'Ceremony And Devotion' Album

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Podcast Released

Simple Minds Announce New Album With Two Distinct 'Sides'

Myles Kennedy Releases 'Year Of The Tiger' Video

R.E.M.'s 'Automatic for the People' Anniversary Documentary Streaming

2017 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Begins

Journey's Neal Schon Delivers Early Christmas Gift To Fans With EP

Dio Disciples' Guitarist Explains Goal Of Hologram Tour

Jimi Hendrix Both Sides Of The Sky Album Details Revealed

Eric Clapton Shares His View On The Future Of Guitar

Gregg Allman's Birthday Celebrated With 'Song for Adam' Video

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Launches Shelter for Abused Women

 Page Too News Stories
Nicki Minaj And Quavo Release 'She For Keeps'

Diddy And Beyonce Top Forbes' Annual Highest Paid 'Musicians' List

Ed Sheeran Tonight Show Performance And Niall Horan Story Go Online

Camila Cabello, Sugarland, Nick Jonas Set For New Year's Eve

Singled Out: Olive + Harrison's Can't Communicate

Louis Tomlinson Releases 'Miss You' Video

Cardi B And Offset Release Joint Track 'Um Yea'

Drake On New Trouble, Mike Will Made It Track 'Bring it Back'

Luke Bryan Features Fans In 'What Makes You Country' Video

G-Eazy Recruits Charlie Puth For New Track 'Sober'

Chance the Rapper Delivers Chicago Weather Report

Meghan Trainor Reveals How Her Boyfriend Changed Her Life

Jay-Z Sends Kanye West 'Peace and Love' At Recent Show

Eminem Producer Talks The Rapper's 'Revival'

Liam Payne Streams Acoustic 'Bedroom Floor' Studio Performance

Chris Brown Gives His Daughter A Pet Monkey

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.