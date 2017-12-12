Ed Sheeran Reacts To Grammy Snub In Top Categories

In a recent interview, Sheeran said he wasn't upset when he found out about the snub; in fact, he believes it was 'meant to be.' "There's a very clear reason why that happened and it's bigger than me, like much bigger than me. And like it's just something that, again, it was just meant to be," he told Billboard. "That is the way that this year was meant to roll out."

Sheeran added that he has everything going for him, and he has received numerous recent honors and accolades, so why complain? "You know, I'm not dying. It's not like I'm never gonna be nominated for a Grammy again," he said. "And I was nominated for two GRAMMYs. This is why everything's meant to be. The week after that, I get an MBE from the palace, I go Number One on Spotify, I go Number One on Billboard. I'm about to have my second ever Billboard Number One. Like, there's so many other things in the mix that counterbalance it." Read more here.