Demi Lovato Reveals Message Of Self-Care For The Holidays

"With the holidays around the corner, I wanted to write you guys a little something special," Lovato wrote on Tumblr. "I know the holiday season can be a tough time for anyone working through any kind of mental health issues and I just want all of you to know that you can get through this!"

"There is nothing more important than self care and I hope each and every one of you carve out the time each and every day just for yourself," she continued. "It can be as simple as going to get your nails done to buying yourself a little present You deserve it and so much more! Love you guys!! Make sure to take care of YOU." Read more here.