.

All Time Low Revisits Monsters With Demi Lovato And blackbear

Keavin Wiggins | 12-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

All Time Low Revisits Monsters With Demi Lovato And blackbearCover art courtesy Elektra

All Time Low have revisited their song "Monsters" for a new recording of the track that features producer blackbear and pop singer Demi Lovato and have released an animated video for the revised track.

Alex Gaskarth had the following to say about the new version of the track, "Demi's been a friend for a long time and we're really excited that she was down to lend her absolutely incredible voice to this song as we reimagine it and continue to celebrate all the ways it's connecting with fans around the world."

The original chart topping version of the track also features blackbear and is features on the band's latest album "Wake Up, Sunshine". Watch the animated video below:




Related Stories


All Time Low Revisits Monsters With Demi Lovato And blackbear

All Time Low Announce Basement Noise Concert Series

Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group



More All Time Low News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Unreleased Van Halen Material Won't Be Released Soon- Metallica's 'Sad But True' Reimagined By The Hu- Gemini Syndrome Return With 'Reintegration'- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul

The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party

Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition

On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince

Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go

advertisement
Latest News

Unreleased Van Halen Material Won't Be Released Soon

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Reimagined By The Hu

Gemini Syndrome Return With 'Reintegration'

Architects Release 'Black Lungs' Video

All Time Low Revisits Monsters With Demi Lovato And blackbear

Art Of Shock Cover King Diamond's No Presents For Christmas

Brian Eno's Rams: Original Soundtrack Album Getting Limited CD Release

Cavo 'Lead On' With New Music Video