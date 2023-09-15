Demi Lovato Goes Rock With REVAMPED Album

(align) GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato has released REVAMPED, her new album featuring rock versions of her hit songs.

The 10-track album includes the previously released reimagined hits "Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) ft. Slash," "Heart Attack (Rock Version)," "Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)," and "Confident (Rock Version)," as well as new fan favorites including "Give Your Heart a Break (Rock Version) ft. Bert McCracken," "Neon Lights (Rock Version) ft. The Maine," "La La Land (Rock Version) ft. Nita Strauss," and more.

With all new vocals and production, REVAMPED sees Demi reimagine her career-defining songs with a fresh perspective that reflects her current artistic vision. The re-recorded music showcases Demi's artistic growth and versatility, as she seamlessly evolves her songs from pop to rock while maintaining her signature powerhouse vocals.

Speaking on the album, Demi said "With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it."

Demi first performed rock versions of some of the songs featured on REVAMPED on her 2022 HOLY FVCK Tour, which was in support of her album of the same name. Demi's all-female band on the HOLY FVCK Tour also included Nita Strauss, one of rock music's most admired guitarists. The critically acclaimed HOLY FVCK, which featured singles "29," "SUBSTANCE," and SKIN OF MY TEETH," saw Demi return to her rock and pop-punk roots and included features from Yungblud, Royal & The Serpent, and Dead Sara. The album debuted at #1 on three separate Billboard charts: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Alternative Albums, and earned her a 2023 GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Music Artist.

