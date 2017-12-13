|
Ed Sheeran Looks To Bruce Springsteen For New Inspiration
(Radio.com) Ed Sheeran's next album just might be strikingly different than his latest release. Having recently been introduced to Bruce Springsteen's stripped-down 1982 release Nebraska, the "Shape Of You" singer says he wants to make a sparse, possibly unpopular album that will ultimately span generations.
"My plan is a lo-fi album that will be my lowest-selling, but most loved," Sheeran told The Times. "I only heard Springsteen recently. I was with Kit [Harington] from Game Of Thrones.
"We had a night out in New York, got back to his hotel to drink more, and he played 'Atlantic City.' Then, when I heard Nebraska'" Sheeran didn't go into any more detail about the record. Read more here.
