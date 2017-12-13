Journey's Neal Schon To Be Joined By Former Bandmates at Fire Benefit

"I'm proud to announce that I'm going to be doing a Benefit for Fire victims in CA," says Schon. "Back to the roots where it all started for myself in SF the beautiful city by the Bay."

Dubbed "Neal Schon's Journey Through Time", the February 9 event at The Independent in San Francisco, CA will see the rocker joined by former Journey members Gregg Rolie on keyboards and drummer Deen Castronovo, as well as bassist Marco Mendoza and keyboardist John Varn.

Schon recently released his first-ever holiday EP. The four-song set includes "Ave Maria," "Can't Help Falling In Love" and instrumental renditions of Journey hits "Open Arms" and "Faithfully." Read more here.