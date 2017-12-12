|
The-Dream Streams New Song 'It's Yo Birthday'
(Radio.com) The-Dream has shared a new birthday gift in the form of an online stream of a brand new track that he has revealed to honor his debut album, Love Hate.
The new song is entitled "It's Yo Birthday," and was released to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of his full-length debut, which was released on Decemeber 11, 2007.
"Love Hate Changed Everything!," The-Dream shared on Instagram. "Like it or Not!" Listen to the new track, "It's Yo Birthday," which contains explicit lyrics, here.
