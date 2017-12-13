|
Tina Turner Reveals Life Threatening Illness In New Book
(Radio.com) Tina Turner scored a big hit with her "I, Tina" book two decades ago and now the music icon has announced a new autobiography entitled Tina Turner: My Love Story, which is set for release in October 2018.
The new book will serve as a sequel of sorts to the massive 1996 autobiography, which was eventually turned into the big-screen blockbuster, What's Love Got to Do with It.
Turner's new book will mark her 60th year as an entertainer, and cover a range of topics, including a previously unrevealed "life-threatening illness" (via EW). Read more here.
