ONE NIGHT OF TINA: A Tribute To The Music Of Tina Turner Tour Announced

Tour poster

(Jonas PR) Prepare to be transported into the electrifying world of one of music's greatest legends as the highly anticipated tribute show, One Night of Tina, heads out on a new national tour. Celebrating the indomitable career and spirit of the legendary Tina Turner, and now with the recent passing of this phenomenal icon, this unforgettable live performance will leave audiences awestruck and filled with the all wonders of rock 'n' roll.

The national tour begins for One Night of Tina begins on November 14th in San Diego and concludes on December 17th in Atlanta. Tickets for go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 16th at 10:00AM by going by www.emporiumpresents.com.

One Night of Tina which comes directly from London and has graced stages all over Europe and Brazil in unstoppable tours since 2019, promises to deliver an unparalleled experience that honors the legacy of the incomparable Tina Turner. This tribute show captures the Queen of Rock and Roll, taking spectators on a journey through her remarkable life and showcasing her chart-topping hits that have defined generations.

From the powerful anthems like "Proud Mary" and "What's Love Got to Do with It" to the soulful ballads like "Private Dancer" and "Simply the Best," the production brings together a talented cast of performers who embody the energy, charisma, and unmistakable voice of Tina Turner. With stunning vocals, mesmerizing dance routines, and a band that flawlessly recreates the iconic sound of her live concerts, One Night of Tina promises an evening of pure entertainment and nostalgia.

One Night Of Tina is a celebration of Tina Turner's unparalleled career and electrifying performances along with her empowering presence which resonated with audiences worldwide and now here is a chance for fans, both new and old, to experience the magic of Tina Turner's music in a live setting.

One Night of Tina will bring the essence of Tina Turner's legendary concerts to audiences everywhere. Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply appreciate the artistry and influence of Tina Turner, One Night of Tina promises an unforgettable night of entertainment that will have you singing, dancing, and cheering in your seat. So don't miss this chance to be part of a memorable evening that celebrates the life, music, and enduring spirit of the one and only Tina Turner.

11.14 SAN DIEGO, CA

11.15 ANAHEIM, CA

11.16 LOS ANGELES, CA

11.17 SANTA CRUZ, CA

11.18 BAKERSFIELD, CA

11.19 SAN FRANCISCO, CA

11.20 BEND, OR

11.21 SALEM, OR

11.24 SPOKANE, WA

11.25 BOISE, ID

11.27 IDAHO FALLS, ID

11.28 GRAND JUNCTION, cO

11.29 DENVER, CO

11.30 WICHITA, KS

12.01 AMES, lA

12.02 FARGO, ND

12.03 MINNEAPOLIS, MN

12.05 JOLIET, IL

12.06 ROCKFORD, IL

12.07 DETROIT, MI

12.08 KALAMAZOO, MI

12.09 SOUTH BEND, IN

12.10 PITTSBURGH, PA

12.12 RED BANK, NJ

12.13 ROCHESTER, NY

12.14 NORFOLK, VA

12.15 CHARLOTTE, NC

12.16 HUNTSVILLE, AL

12.17 ATLANTA, GA

Related Stories

Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83

Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall

More Tina Turner News