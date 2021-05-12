Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall

The Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner have been announced as the class of 2022 for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.
Metal legends Iron Maiden sadly will not be inducted despite selling over 100 million albums and continuing to perform to arena and even stadium sized audiences across the globe.
Late Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads, along with LL Cool J and Billy Preston will receive the Musical Excellence Award at the induction event on October 30th at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH.
