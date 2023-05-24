Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83

Iconic vocalist Tina Turner has died, according to a post on her official Facebook page on Wednesday (May 24th). She died at the age of 83 in her home near Zurich, Switzerland after a long illness, a representative told Reuters.

Her Facebook page shared the sad news with fans with the following message, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow."

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly. "

