Iconic vocalist Tina Turner has died, according to a post on her official Facebook page on Wednesday (May 24th). She died at the age of 83 in her home near Zurich, Switzerland after a long illness, a representative told Reuters.
Her Facebook page shared the sad news with fans with the following message, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow."
"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly. "
Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall
Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83- Journey: A Voice Lost…and Found TV Special Premiere Announced- more
Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra vocalist James Lewis Dies- Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band TV Special Announced- more
Ashley McBryde Duets With Halestorm On 'Terrible Things'- Bailey Zimmerman Shatters More Records- Darius Rucker- more
Summer Walker Announces 'One Night Only' Concert- Swizz Beatz Releases 'Take 'Em Out' Video Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Scar Lip- more
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83
Journey: A Voice Lost...and Found TV Special Premiere Announced
Nils Lofgren Recruits Neil Young For 'Nothin's Easy (For Amy)
Steven Adler and Stephen Pearcy Announce Coheadline Show
Yes Premiere 'Circles Of Time' Video
Plain White T's Share 'Happy' New Song
Jared James Nichols Shares 'Easy Come, Easy Go' Video
Wilmette Get 'Hyperfocused' With New Video