Tool's New Album 'Epic and Brutal' Says Tom Morello

12-13-2017

(Radio.com) According to Tom Morello, Tool's long-anticipated new album will be well worth the wait. Morello jumped on Instagram earlier this week (Dec. 11) to share a photo snapped in the recording studio with three members of Tool (singer Maynard James Keenan was nowhere in sight). More importantly, Morello revealed that Tool was nice enough to play him some of the new music that they've been working on. "Had the honor of being the first outsider to hear new Tool music today!!," Morello shared. "Still just instrumentals but sounded epic, majestic, symphonic, brutal, beautiful, tribal, mysterious, deep, sexy and VERY Tool. Really great. So excited to hear the record when it's finished."



There is still no indication when fans can expect to get their first dose of new Tool music, but from the looks of things, it is actually in the works. See Morello's post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.