Tool Jam With Rush Legend Alex Lifeson

Tool treated fans to a very special surprise during a concert at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON on Monday night (November 20th), when they brough out a legendary member of Rush to join them on stage.

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson took the stage as a special guest during the concert and jammed Tool's 2006 track "Jambi" with the band and they included a portion of Rush's iconic 1976 hit "A Passage To Bangkok," and "2112:Overture".

Lifeson took to social media following the show and shared a photo with Tool's Adam Jones. He wrote, "What an honour and delight it was playing with one of my favourite bands last night. I've loved @toolmusic since the first time I listened to them. They are such a great band and I am lucky to call them friends.

"One of the many high points of the evening was gifting my @epiphone Les Paul to @adamjones_tv. His playing is inspirational and speaks to my soul like no other guitarist. Respecto, brother. ~Lerxst"

Check out fan filmed footage of the jam below.

