Tool Add More Dates To U.S. Tour

(Speakeasy) Tool, who recently extended their sold out U.S. tour into 2024, have added a pair of dates to the upcoming trek: Jan. 30 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and Feb. 7 at the UTEP Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 am local time. Pre-sales, exclusive to TOOL Army members, are available tomorrow, Nov. 8, at 10 am local time, running through Nov. 9 at 10 pm local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins. Visit Toolband.com for ticketing links and additional information. Elder opens on all 2024 dates.

The highly-anticipated tour includes the band's return to Madison Square Garden, having last performed at the venerable venue in 2001, and a double-header a Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

TOOL 2024 tour dates:

January 10 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

January 12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

January 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

January 18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

January 19 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

January 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

January 23 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

January 24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

January 26 Birmingham, AL The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

January 27 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

January 30 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center

January 31 Austin, TX Moody Center

February 2 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

February 3 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

February 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

February 7 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center

February 9 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

February 10 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

February 12 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

February 14 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

February 15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

February 17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

February 18 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

TOOL is currently on the road, with a show this evening at the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn. Steel Beans opens on all of the remaining 2023 shows.

November 7 Allentown, PA PPL Center

November 10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

November 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

November 15 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

November 19 Montreal, QC Bell Center

November 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

