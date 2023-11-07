Tool Add More Dates To U.S. Tour

(Speakeasy) Tool, who recently extended their sold out U.S. tour into 2024, have added a pair of dates to the upcoming trek: Jan. 30 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and Feb. 7 at the UTEP Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.
Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 am local time. Pre-sales, exclusive to TOOL Army members, are available tomorrow, Nov. 8, at 10 am local time, running through Nov. 9 at 10 pm local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins. Visit Toolband.com for ticketing links and additional information. Elder opens on all 2024 dates.
The highly-anticipated tour includes the band's return to Madison Square Garden, having last performed at the venerable venue in 2001, and a double-header a Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.
TOOL 2024 tour dates:
January 10 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
January 12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
January 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
January 18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
January 19 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
January 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
January 23 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
January 24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
January 26 Birmingham, AL The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
January 27 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
January 30 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center
January 31 Austin, TX Moody Center
February 2 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
February 3 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
February 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena
February 7 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
February 9 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
February 10 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
February 12 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
February 14 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
February 15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
February 17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena
February 18 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
TOOL is currently on the road, with a show this evening at the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn. Steel Beans opens on all of the remaining 2023 shows.
November 7 Allentown, PA PPL Center
November 10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
November 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
November 15 Boston, MA TD Garden
November 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
November 19 Montreal, QC Bell Center
November 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
