Tool Announce 2024 Spring Euro Tour

(Speakeasy) Tool make their highly-anticipated return to Europe this Spring, with a month of dates slated for the 2024 trek, including outings at London's The O2 Arena, Stockholm's Tele2 Arena and Paris' Accor Arena, as well as festival outings at Graspop Metal Meeting, Tons of Rock and CopenHell.
News of the band's European tour follows a particularly busy time for the Los Angeles-based band, with the foursome featuring Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones and Maynard James Keenan, currently in the midst of a North American tour that extends into February. Over the last five months, TOOL has headlined Aftershock, Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life and the Sonic Temple Arts & Music festivals, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime performance at Power Trip, which Metal Hammer described as "a mind-melting, triumphant showcase of just how singular their art is, a transcendental experience that surpasses genre boundaries."
Tickets for all headlining dates are on-sale this Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 am local time. In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members for a 24-hour window beginning today at 10 am local time. TOOL Army members will continue to have access to pre-sale tickets until the public on-sale begins on Friday. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options available to the general public as the on-sale begins on Nov. 17. Select packages include premium tickets, sound check access with group photo, exclusive merchandise and more. For more information, visit https://www.toolband.com/vipeuuk. All ticketing links are available via Toolband.com. Night Verses opens on all European, non-festival dates.
TOOL European tour dates:
25 May Hannover, DE ZAG Arena
27 May Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
30 May Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
1 June Manchester, UK AO Arena
3 June London, UK The O2 Arena
5 June Paris, FR Accor Arena
8 June Berlin, DE Parkbuhne Wuhlheide
10 June Wien, AT Wiener Stadthalle
11 June Krakow, PL Tauron Arena
13 June Budapest, HU BudapestArena
18 June Koln, DE Lanxess Arena
20 June Dessel, BE Graspop Metal Meeting
22 June Copenhagen, DK CopenHell
25 June Stockholm, SE Tele2 Arena
27 June Oslo, NO Tons of Rock
TOOL North American tour dates:
15 November Boston, MA TD Garden
16 November Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
19 November Montreal, QC Bell Center
20 November Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
21 November Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
10 January Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
12 January New York, NY Madison Square Garden
13 January New York, NY Madison Square Garden
18 January Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
19 January Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
21 January Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
23 January Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
24 January Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
26 January Birmingham, AL The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
27 January Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
30 January Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center
31 January Austin, TX Moody Center
2 February Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
3 February Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
5 February Denver, CO Ball Arena
7 February El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
9 February Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
10 February Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
12 February Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
14 February Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
15 February Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
17 February Ontario, CA Toyota Arena
18 February Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
