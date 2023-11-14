Tool Announce 2024 Spring Euro Tour

(Speakeasy) Tool make their highly-anticipated return to Europe this Spring, with a month of dates slated for the 2024 trek, including outings at London's The O2 Arena, Stockholm's Tele2 Arena and Paris' Accor Arena, as well as festival outings at Graspop Metal Meeting, Tons of Rock and CopenHell.

News of the band's European tour follows a particularly busy time for the Los Angeles-based band, with the foursome featuring Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones and Maynard James Keenan, currently in the midst of a North American tour that extends into February. Over the last five months, TOOL has headlined Aftershock, Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life and the Sonic Temple Arts & Music festivals, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime performance at Power Trip, which Metal Hammer described as "a mind-melting, triumphant showcase of just how singular their art is, a transcendental experience that surpasses genre boundaries."

Tickets for all headlining dates are on-sale this Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 am local time. In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members for a 24-hour window beginning today at 10 am local time. TOOL Army members will continue to have access to pre-sale tickets until the public on-sale begins on Friday. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options available to the general public as the on-sale begins on Nov. 17. Select packages include premium tickets, sound check access with group photo, exclusive merchandise and more. For more information, visit https://www.toolband.com/vipeuuk. All ticketing links are available via Toolband.com. Night Verses opens on all European, non-festival dates.

TOOL European tour dates:

25 May Hannover, DE ZAG Arena

27 May Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

30 May Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

1 June Manchester, UK AO Arena

3 June London, UK The O2 Arena

5 June Paris, FR Accor Arena

8 June Berlin, DE Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

10 June Wien, AT Wiener Stadthalle

11 June Krakow, PL Tauron Arena

13 June Budapest, HU BudapestArena

18 June Koln, DE Lanxess Arena

20 June Dessel, BE Graspop Metal Meeting

22 June Copenhagen, DK CopenHell

25 June Stockholm, SE Tele2 Arena

27 June Oslo, NO Tons of Rock

TOOL North American tour dates:

15 November Boston, MA TD Garden

16 November Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

19 November Montreal, QC Bell Center

20 November Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

21 November Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

10 January Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

12 January New York, NY Madison Square Garden

13 January New York, NY Madison Square Garden

18 January Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

19 January Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

21 January Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

23 January Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

24 January Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

26 January Birmingham, AL The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

27 January Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

30 January Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center

31 January Austin, TX Moody Center

2 February Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

3 February Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

5 February Denver, CO Ball Arena

7 February El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center

9 February Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

10 February Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

12 February Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

14 February Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

15 February Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

17 February Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

18 February Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

