U2 Make History And Earn Biggest Rock Album Of 2017
12-13-2017
(Gibson) The guys of U2 are certainly no strangers to successful albums, and their just-released studio set, Songs of Experience, is right up there. Bono and the crew have officially scored their eighth No. 1 Billboard 200 album with Songs of Experience, which pushed 186,000 equivalent album sales during its first week out, 180,000 of which were from traditional album sales.
Here's another big honor: Both sales totals mark the highest single-week sales numbers for an album by any rock artist in 2017. A portion of the sales numbers for Songs of Experience were included in a promotion that bundled the record with tickets for U2's 2018 Experience + Innocence Tour.
Songs of Experience is the companion set to 2014's Songs of Innocence, which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 upon its release. The No. 1 showing for U2's Songs of Experience makes U2 the first band to ever achieve No. 1 records in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. They join three artists who have also achieved that tally: Bruce Springsteen, Janet Jackson and Barbra Streisand. here.
