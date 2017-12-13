U2 Make History And Earn Biggest Rock Album Of 2017

Here's another big honor: Both sales totals mark the highest single-week sales numbers for an album by any rock artist in 2017. A portion of the sales numbers for Songs of Experience were included in a promotion that bundled the record with tickets for U2's 2018 Experience + Innocence Tour.

Songs of Experience is the companion set to 2014's Songs of Innocence, which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 upon its release. The No. 1 showing for U2's Songs of Experience makes U2 the first band to ever achieve No. 1 records in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. They join three artists who have also achieved that tally: Bruce Springsteen, Janet Jackson and Barbra Streisand. here.