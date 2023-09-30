U2 Share New Single 'Atomic City'

(hennemusic) U2 has released a new single, "Atomic City", in sync with the launch of its Las Vegas residency "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" on Friday, September 29.

Produced by Jacknife Lee and Steve Lillywhite, the song was recorded at Sound City in Los Angeles; it is homage to the magnetic spirit of 70's post punk with a nod to Blondie, whose pioneering work with Giorgio Moroder inspired and influenced the band. "It's a love song to our audience," says Bono. "Where you are is where I'll be'."

"Atomic City" is itself a 1950s nickname for Las Vegas from a time when nuclear fascination swept the nation and the city promoted itself as a centre of atomic tourism due to its proximity to the Nevada Test Site.

The 25-date run of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere shows will see the band launch the world's brand new most state-of-the-art venue. This latest ambitious project celebrates the band's acclaimed album, "Achtung Baby", as well as its accompanying industry-defining ZOO TV Tour which broke the mold in 1991 and firmly established the band's reputation as artists who have consistently pushed the boundaries of live performance, with ground-breaking stage shows that embrace the latest in technology and innovation.

Stream the "Atomic City" video

