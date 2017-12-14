antiMusic Logo
2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced
12-14-2017
.
Moody Blues

(hennemusic) The Moody Blues, The Cars, Dire Straits and Bon Jovi are among the artists set to be inducted into the 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The three acts are joined by Nina Simone, with Sister Rosetta Tharpe to be honored posthumously with an Award For Early Influence.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Chosen by more than 900 voters of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, the six artists were chosen from a field of 19 nominees, with Bon Jovi winning the Fan ballot.

Four of the six acts will be inducted as first-time nominees - Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe - while Bon Jovi enter on their second ballot entry and The Cars on their third year in a row.

Well, we've been through it twice already, Cars drummer Greg Robinson tells Rolling Stone. I just sort of had a feeling we could squeak in this year. But it's great. It's great. It's also a good time for us. Next year is the 40th anniversary of our first album. I've been working all this year on a bunch of re-releases. We've had some expanded records and I've worked on the covers. It's a good time.

It's a Christmas miracle, says Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan. [We were] guys living the dream, getting on a bus with no guarantees in any way shape or form or anything. It was, 'Let's go out and make this happen.' And we actually did.

Bryan reveals that Bon Jovi are willing to reunite for the event with former members Richie Sambora and original bassist Alec John Such. The idea is that it's a celebration of what we were and what we are, he explains. You'll see the current lineup and then see the original It should be a fun night.

On Friday [the day before I heard the news], I couldn't have cared less, says Moody Blues singer Justin Hayward. On Saturday, I was thinking, 'Wow, that's amazing!' I'm extremely grateful to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for two things: For creating the supreme temple to something that has brought me endless joy since I was a little boy; the second thing is for, after all these years, including us.

Artists who were nominated but didn't make the final list including Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Radiohead, Kate Bush, the Eurythmics, Depeche Mode, MC5, J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, the Meters and more. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Moody Blues News

