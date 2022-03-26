Justin Hayward Hosting 2023's On The Blues Cruise

Event poster

The Moody Blues legend Justin Hayward has signed on to host the 2023 edition of the On The Blue Cruise (OTBC) that will set sail out of Miami, FL aboard the Norwegian Pearl next January 28th - February 2nd and visit two ports: Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico.

This five-day/five-night full-ship charter cruise will feature an array of events and musical performances from over twenty artists (including Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Zombies and Dave Mason).



Hayward's performances will include songs from his solo archives along with deep cuts from five decades of material from The Moody Blues. Plus, fans will be able to attend an intimate Q&A with the rock legend, who will be sharing insight into his career and music.



In addition to Hayward, The Zombies, and Mason, the line-up for OTBC '23 includes Alan Parsons, Little River Band, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, The Lovin' Spoonful, Renaissance, Orleans, Firefall, The Babys, Lighthouse, Pat Travers Band, The Skatalites, Randy Hansen, Young Dubliners, From A. To Beatles, Tom Toomey, Alan Hewitt & One Nation, Julie Ragins' Pear Duo, Mellow Yellow, Top of the World (A Carpenters Tribute), Marbin, and Fernando Perdomo & The Out To Sea Band.

Beyond the many band performances on multiple stages, the cruise will feature over-the-top, well-curated activities (such as Artist photo experiences, themed-nights, Mellow Yellow Dance Party, Painting with Rock Stars, with much more to be announced.

Related Stories

The Moody Blues' Justin Hayward Releases New EP

News > Justin Hayward