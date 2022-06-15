The Moody Blues's John Lodge Announces Special Performance

The Moody Blues legend John Lodge has announced that he will be bringing his 'Performs Classic Moody Blues' show to the Ocean City Music Pier on July 25 as part of their Summer Concert Series.
He had this to say, "I'm delighted to be bringing my Moody Blues show to the Ocean City Music Pier as part of their Summer Concert Series! I had a fabulous time on our March tour and on the Flower Power Cruise, and although we are working on dates for later in the year and next year, I was really happy to be asked to be part of this series.
"I'll be bringing my band, and we'll be doing our full 'Classic Moody Blues' show with all my hits and tributes to all my bandmates. These songs really are the soundtrack of my life and I look forward to sharing them with fans, and perhaps even some not so familiar with the Moody Blues."
