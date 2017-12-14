A Perfect Circle, Poison, Stone Temple Pilots Lead Festival Lineup

The annual event will be taking place during memorial day weekend (May 25th, 26th and 27th, 2018) at the Catch The Fever Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma which is just outside Tulsa.

Godsmack's Sully Erna had this to say, "Hey Rocklahoma! It's Sully from Godsmack! We're stoked to announce the band's return to Rocklahoma this May! This will be our first time back since 2015 and we can't wait to rock your faces off! See ya there, Okies!"

Poison frontman Bret Michaels added, "I am beyond excited to return to Rocklahoma on Memorial Day Weekend. It is one of my favorite music festivals that I have headlined both as a solo artist with the Bret Michaels Band and with Poison. It is going to be a party sharing the stage with such great bands and it is an honor to have three generations of fans rocking along with us; That is a great night of music." -

Announce 2018 lineup: A Perfect Circle, Godsmack, Poison, Cheap Trick, Ghost, The Cult, Vince Neil, Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Clutch, The Used, I Prevail, Underoath, Machine Gun Kelly, Tom Keifer, Sevendust, Pop Evil, Trivium, Yelawolf, Candlebox, Diamond Head, Andrew W.K., Red Sun Rising, Lynch Mob, Shaman's Harvest, 10 Years, Adelitas Way, Butcher Babies, Powerman 5000, Soil, New Years Day, Like A Storm, Wayland, Well Hung Heart, Aska, Dead Girls Academy, War of Thrones, Black Tora, Big Story, Davey Suicide, Firstryke, Maxx Explosion, Chaotic Resemblance, Love N Revenge, Dead Metal Society, Legs Electric, T.R.O.Y., Wild Planes, LA Velvet feat. LVictoria, Heaven Sent, The Midnight Devils, Coda Cutlass, Cimino, Mind of Fury, Agnozia, Down For Five, White Noise Owl, Silent Theory, Maplerun, Ryder, Kevlar, Dark Avenue, The Maension, Dead Horse Trauma, Renegades, OddFellas, Bringer, and Stanley's Revenge.