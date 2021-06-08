Slipknot and Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Limp Bizkit lead the lineup for the Rocklahoma music festival which will be returning to Pryor, Oklahoma this September.
The event will be moving to Labor Day Weekend this year from its usual Memorial Day schedule and is set to rock the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds on September 3rd through 5th.
Slipknot's M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan had this to say, "Cannot wait until we play Labor Day Weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma. Our first time at a festival is always very special. We all know that this will be one of those days. See you all soon. Stay (sic)."
Organizers revealed the full lineup, which is as follows: Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Perform A Vulgar Display Of Pantera, Sevendust, The Hu, Motionless In White, Pop Evil, Badflower, Grandson, Jelly Roll, Candlebox, Puddle Of Mudd, Stephen Pearcy The Voice Of Ratt, Andrew W.K., Knocked Loose, From Ashes To New, Tremonti, John 5 And The Creatures, Ayron Jones, All Good Things, Light The Torch, Zero 9:36, Bones UK, Butcher Babies, George Lynch & The Electric Freedom, Diamante, Austin Meade, Cory Marks, Jeris Johnson, BulletBoys, Liliac, Another Day Dawns, Dead Metal Society, Color Of Chaos, East Side Gamblers, Budderside, Paralandra, Fist Of Rage, Travis Bond & The Rebel Souls, Outlaw Devils, 90LB Wrench, Severmind, Love Sick Radio, Mind Of Fury, Jessikill, Straight Six, The Rumours, and Chaotic Resemblance.
