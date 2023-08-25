Steven Adler To Embrace 'Appetite for Destruction' At Rocklahoma

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has shared his excitement about being one of the headliners of this year's Rocklahoma music festival. His camp sent over the following:

Steven Adler burst to fame as the drummer pounding the skins for Guns N' Roses when they catapulted from the Sunset Strip to become one of the most popular and influential bands in history. Adler now brings his talents to Rocklahoma on Saturday, September 2. The three-day festival will take place in Pryor, Oklahoma.

"I'm so excited to be playing Rocklahoma," says Adler. "It's going to be a great show, and I can't wait to see all my fans there and tear down the house."

Founded in 2008, Rocklahoma is one of the largest rock events in the United States. It draws tens of thousands of music lovers from around the world each day. This year, the festival runs September 1-3rd, with a different lineup on each day.

In addition to Adler, the September 2nd Rocklahoma lineup includes Limp Bizkit, Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Asking Alexandria, GWAR, The Hu, Atreyu, Fuel, and KIX.

Headliners on other days of the event include Godsmack, Daughtry, Pantera, Rob Zombie Skid Row, Mammoth WVH, Filter, and Buckcherry. A special kick-off party will be held on August 31s featuring Warrant, LA Guns, Bulletboys, and Voodoo Moonshine.

Also sharing the stage with Adler for the ultimate Appetite for Destruction experience at Rocklahoma is his hand-picked band of industry greats. The Steven Adler band includes singer Ari Kamin, lead guitarist Michael Thomas, rhythm guitarist Alistair James, and bassist Cristian Sturba. Their collective resume touts work with such acts as Faster Pussycat, Hollywood Vampires, Engines of Aggression, Beautiful Creatures, Wild Shot, Sun of a Gun, and Quiet Riot.

"I've played with the best in the world, and the guys in my band now are amazing," says Adler. "If you come to Rocklahoma, you'll see why legends like Paul Stanley and Nuno Bettencourt rave about the guys who rock with me."

Since parting ways with GNR, Adler has thrilled audiences with a dynamic solo career. In live shows and in the recording studio, Adler has worked with the cream of the crop in rock music including members of Linkin Park, Stone Temple Pilots, Jane's Addiction, Rage Against the Machine, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Adler is even known to make guest appearances with GNR from time to time, and both current and former members of the band have sat in with Adler at his own shows - where he specializes in recreating the angst, power, and glory of the Sunset Strip.

"It's great to see whole generations still embracing the music that came out of the Sunset Strip," says Adler. "It doesn't matter if you're young or old, great music is going to touch people."

The rest of the band agrees. Every year hundreds of thousands of fans join Adler and his band of all-star rockers to celebrate the early classics of GNR.

"The music of Appetite for Destruction will always move people. We love playing it, because people love hearing it," says Kamin, who was an international music star based out of Argentina until Adler recruited him to come to the U.S. and front his band.

Kamin is the perfect singer to recreate the magic of the songs that defined a generation. He has the same dynamic vocal range as Axl Rose, and a stage presence that astounds audiences. Thomas, James, and Sturba are equally remarkable.

Adler will forever be revered as the drummer of multi-platinum-selling hard rock sensation Guns N' Roses when they beat down the door and demanded attention on the world stage. Their sound revolutionized rock n' roll, with Adler driving the beat for such iconic hits as Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child O' Mine, Paradise City, My Michelle, Civil War, Mr. Brownstone, and Rocket Queen. In fact, Kerrang calls GNR "one of the greatest rock bands of all time," and Spin named them one of the most influential artists of the last 35 years.

Fans and critics alike are quick to praise Adler's talents. Spotlight Report calls Adler "one of the finest drummers in rock". Meanwhile, Loudwire praises Adler as "a real rock star." Review Fix goes on record calling Adler a "drumming legend." Topping it all off, Rolling Stone named him one of the "100 Greatest Drummers of All Time."

As the ultimate sign of respect, Adler was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame with the other members of Guns N' Roses in 2012. With over 100 million records sold, Adler's exploits in the music industry are highlighted in his New York Times Best Seller My Appetite for Destruction: Sex, and Drugs, and Guns N' Roses.

