|
Big Sean, Metro Boomin Do Two-Song Medley on 'Fallon'
12-14-2017
.
(Radio.com) On the heels of releasing their joint project, Double or Nothing, Big Sean and Metro Boomin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
They took the stage on Monday night (Dec. 11) for a spirited two-song medley of "Who's Stopping Me" and "Savage Time." During their performance, the rapper and producer showcased exactly why they're some of the most sought-after acts in the game.
While Metro Boomin conjured up the sick beats, Big Sean laid down the rapid-fire rhymes. Watch their performance here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
advertisement
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.