Big Sean Returns to Detroit to Empower Youth in Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop

(TCG) As momentum builds toward Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary on Aug. 11th, multi-platinum artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Big Sean is also set to celebrate this milestone with his return to Detroit for the 5th Annual Detroit's On Now (DON) Weekend presented by the Sean Anderson Foundation (SAF) in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield. The weekend will include activities that speak to Hip-Hop culture and highlights Detroit's impact on it. Tickets are free and are now available here via Eventbrite

"It's such a blessing to be hosting our 5th Annual DON Weekend, and I'm so thankful to everyone who has supported us so far," said Big Sean. "I'm looking forward to celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop in the city that has given me so much love. LET'S GO!"

DON Weekend's celebration of Hip-Hop will run from Friday, August 25 - Sunday August 27 and kicks-off with an intimate, invite-only VIP Reception featuring a 16-Bars Rap Battle sponsored by the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Saturday's annual Block Party and City Council President Mary Sheffield's Occupy the Corner is again being held at the Boys and Girls Diehl Club and will feature live music performances, a DJ battle, carnival games, community services, arts and crafts, a celebrity flag football game, and more. Sunday the weekend will close with a free community skating party with Big Sean at the Monroe Street Midway Skating Rink.

"Hip-Hop is not just music, but a culture that has impacted our community in so many ways-and to celebrate 50 years by exposing and engaging youth in its impact is something the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan is proud of doing alongside Big Sean and the Sean Anderson Foundation," said Shawn H. Wilson, president & CEO BGCSM. "We're excited to be a partner in celebrating the city in unique ways every year during DON Weekend and we thank Myra and Sean for keeping youth top-of-mind in all they do for the city of Detroit."

In addition to the community activities, a large donation presentation and a special announcement surrounding the strategic partners for the newest BGCSM Club locations including the latest Sean Anderson Foundation Content & Production Music Studio. Sean previously opened three other recording studios for Detroit's youth at Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan: Dick & Sandy Dauch Club, the Lloyd H. Diehl Club, and the Fauver-Martin Club. Sean also unveiled a recording studio at his alma mater, Cass Technical High School. This year, attendees will also be able to participate in DON Talks. These panel conversations will include Monetizing the Culture now and into the Future, Mental Health: Harness the Benefits of Technology while Protecting Mental Health and Reimagine Neighborhood Development in Detroit. DON Talks and the Community Block Party and City Council President Mary Sheffield's Occupy the Corner require registration via Eventbrite HERE.

"My office has been partnering with the Sean Anderson Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan for the past 5 years to drive resources into a community that needs upliftment and support. This collaborative effort has touched thousands of residents over the years, giving them access to city government, resources and opportunities to enhance their quality of life, while providing a fun and space environment to drive hope and happiness into the community" exclaimed Council President Mary Sheffield.

Big Sean and SAF started DON Weekend in 2018 as a celebration of Detroit families, entrepreneurs, and long-standing institutions, who are the backbone of the city. Through neighborhood activations, entrepreneurial accelerators and fun engaging events, DON Weekend highlights what makes Detroit and its people the greatest in the world while empowering residents to achieve economic mobility.

DON Weekend 2023 Schedule

VIP Reception and 16 Bars Rap Challenge: Friday, August 25, 2023, 6-10pm (Invite Only)

Block Party: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 9am-6pm

Diehl Club, 4242 Collingwood St, Detroit, MI 48204

DON Talks 11:00am - 2:30pm

(All DON Talks are held inside the club and each one requires its own registration via Eventbrite)

● 11:00 am - 12:15 pm

Monetizing the Culture now and into the Future

● Moderator: Damien Hooper-Campbell, Chief Impact Officer, StockX

● Cedric Rogers, Co-Founder & CEO, Culture Genesis Inc.

● D'Wayne Edwards, Founder, Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

● Nia Batts, General Partner, Union Heritage Venture Partners

● Louis Carr, President of Media Sales for BET Networks

● 12:30 - 1:30 pm

Mental Health: Harness the Benefits of Technology while Protecting Mental Health

● Moderator: Shaka Senghor, author, speaker, investor and President of Shaka Senghor, Inc.

● Chelsea Peterson-Salahuddin, Assistant Professor, University of Michigan School of Information

● Tiffany Abrego, Executive Director, Mentally Fit Program, BGCSM

● 1:45 - 3:00 pm

Reimagine Neighborhood Development in Detroit

● Moderator: Shawn H. Wilson, President and CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan

● Joshua Sirefman, CEO, Michigan Central Station

● Quentin L. Messer, Chief Executive & Economic Competitiveness Officer - Chair, Michigan Strategic Fund

Block Party 11:00am-6:00pm

(Block Party is outside and requires registration via Eventbrite)

● Carnival Games

● Kids Arts & Crafts BGCSM Sports League Youth Kickball Tournament

● E-Gaming Tournament

● Outdoor Art Walk

● Community Wrap Around Services

● Pony Ride Demonstrations

● Industry Clubs Demonstrations

● Celebrity Flag Football Game

Roller Skating Party: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 3pm - 6pm

Monroe Street Midway, 32 Monroe St. Detroit, MI

Open Skating for all.

